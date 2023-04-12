NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH & AJPW Announce All Together Again Joint Event

The stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will all come together for a huge event which has been titled “All Together Again.” The show is scheduled for June 9th at Ruogoku Sumo Hall.

This will be the first All Together event since February 2012.

NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi made the official announcement today during a joint press conference.

Sugabayashi stated, “In 2020, our daily lives were upended by the COVID pandemic. The wrestling business also went from cancelled events, to no crowds, and steadily reducing restrictions. Now, after careful, steady progress, now one can say we’re as close as can be to our previous everyday lives.

With a feeling of renewal and a new beginning, as well as a desire to bring energy to the world through the power of pro-wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro-Wrestling NOAH will join for the first All Together event since February 2012.

With the words of NJPW’s legendary founder Antonio Inoki, the subtitle of the event will be “if you have the energy, you can do anything”. All Together Again will take place on Friday, April 9 2023 at 6PM in Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

Tickets will go on sale on Sunday, April 23, and will be broadcast live in Japanese and English on NJPW World Pay Per View at a price of 3,980 Yen.

A portion of proceeds from All Together Again will be donated to charity, with more details to be announced.

We’re excited for wrestlers and wrestling fans to bring their energy to the world, with an event that truly does make anything possible.”

NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi was joined by AJPW star Kento Miyahara and Pro Wrestling NOAH star Kaito Kiyomiya as they each gave their thoughts on the huge announcement.

When asked, Kiyomiya indicated that he is interested in fighting against or teaming with either Tanahashi or Miyahara.

Tanahashi stated that he’s wrestled Miyahara once and admitted Miyahara is more energetic. He then revealed he wants revenge.

Miyahara commented that the next two months people can speculate about potential matches.

