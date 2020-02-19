NJPW Reference On ABC’s “Black-ish” TV Show

The “Black-ish” comedy on ABC tonight included a reference to New Japan Pro Wrestling in a scene.

The clip shows the Johnson family dad discover a hole in the wall. He confronts his sons about the hole and one says they were trying to recreate “the classic Wrestle Kingdom Okada vs. Tanahashi” match from 2013 or 2016. One son, named Junior, said he was going for the Rainmaker while his brother accidentally went through the wall.

Okada posted the clip on his Twitter account and thanked the show for the shout-out, which you can also see below: