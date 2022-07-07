NJPW Returning to the United Kingdom in October

NJPW is slated to return to the UK.

NJPW held a press conference on Thursday morning, where they made several announcements. This includes the return to the UK in October, though an exact date was not given:

“Firstly, a return to the UK for October was revealed with more details to come soon. Fans in the Oceania region will also see NJPW action in the near future as New Japan’s international expansion continues apace outside the US as well.”

It was also announced that NJPW will introduce NFTs at some point.