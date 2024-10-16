NJPW Reveals Teams For Super Jr. Tag League 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) revealed the full A and B Block tag teams for this year’s Super Junior Tag League Tournament. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, October 24 and the top tag teams in each block will meet in the finals at Power Struggle on Monday, November 4.
A BLOCK
War Dogs
Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI
Capitan Suicida and Tiger Mask
SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia
Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita
B BLOCK
Intergalactic Jet Setters
Catch 2/2
YOH and Rocky Romero
DKC and Ninja Mack
Taiji Ishimori and TBD
Australian high flying sensations The Velocities
