NJPW Reveals Teams For Super Jr. Tag League 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) revealed the full A and B Block tag teams for this year’s Super Junior Tag League Tournament. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, October 24 and the top tag teams in each block will meet in the finals at Power Struggle on Monday, November 4.

A BLOCK

War Dogs

Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI

Capitan Suicida and Tiger Mask

SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia

Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita

B BLOCK

Intergalactic Jet Setters

Catch 2/2

YOH and Rocky Romero

DKC and Ninja Mack

Taiji Ishimori and TBD

Australian high flying sensations The Velocities

