By

NJPW Road To New Beginning In Osaka Night 2 Results – February 9, 2023

Location: Nagano Japan

Venue: Saku City General Gymnasium

Aaron Henare defeated Ryohei Oiwa via Backspin Kick (7:44)

Great O Khan defeated Kosei Fujita by submission via Sheep Killer (6:40)

Toru Yano defeated Oskar Leube via NU (7:38)

Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Bushi & Sanada) defeated Tiger Mask IV & Tomoaki Honma via MX on Tiger Mask IV (9:41)

8 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture defeated Minoru Suzuki,El Desperado,Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima via Pimp Juice on Nakashima (10:16)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2023 Champion Shingo Takagi,Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada,Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino via Made In Japan on Taguchi (10:50)

10 Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Guerrillas Of Density,Master Wato & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bullet Club via High Fly Flow on Gedo (18:40) (Sole Survivor: Hiroshi Tanahashi)

New Beginning In Osaka Card (Feb 11th)

Tag Team Match

United Empire vs. Toru Yano & Oskar Leube

8 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon vs. Tomoaki Honma,Shota Umino,Tiger Mask IV & Ryusuke Taguchi

Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Titles Match

House Of Torture (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki,El Desperado & Ren Narita

Loser Leaves Japan Match

Jay White vs. Hikuleo

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Tama Tonga (c) vs. El Phantasmo

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. KOPW 2023 Champion Shingo Takagi

Battle In The Valley Card (Feb 18th)

Women’s Title Match

Kairi (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Strong Openweight Title Match

Fred Rosser (c) vs. Kenta

David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish (Pre Show)

Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos (Pre Show)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi (c) vs. TBD

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Filthy Rules Match

Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

8 Man Tag Team Match

Rocky Romero,Mascara Dorada,Josh Alexander & Volador Jr vs. Kushida,Kevin Knight,The DKC & Volador Jr

Television Title Match

Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Clark Connors