NJPW Road To New Beginning In Sapporo Night 7 Results – February 1, 2023

Location: Aomori Japan

Venue: Aomori Martial Arts Hall

Aaron Henare defeated Ryohei Oiwa via Barker Serbom (7:47)

Tag Team Match

Most Violent Players defeated Oskar Leube & Hiroyoshi Tenzan by submission via Boston Crab on Leube (8:09)

Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo) defeated Master Wato & Tiger Mask IV via Sudden Death on Tiger Mask IV (8:10)

Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado defeated Bullet Club (Kenta & Gedo) by submission via Texas Cloverleaf (14:58)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos & Yuto Nakashima defeated TMDK by submission via Butterfly Lock on Kosei Fujita (14:43)

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire defeated Just 4 Guys via Hidden Blade on Taka Michinoku (14:28)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon defeated IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada,Shota Umino,Ryusuke Taguchi & Tomoaki Honma via Pumping Bomber on Honma (19:15)