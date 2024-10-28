NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 4 Results – October 28, 2024

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Block B Match Of The 2024 Super Junior Tag League

The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London) (2) defeated Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (2) via Shooting Star DDT on Akira (12:55)

Block A Match Of The 2024 Super Junior Tag League

Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (6) defeated Tiger Mask IV & Capitan Suicida (0) via Drilla Killa on Suicida (8:58)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2024 Super Junior Tag League

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Jett Setters (Kevin Knight & Kushida) (4) defeated Ninja Mack & The DKC (2) via Perfect Timing on The DKC (9:50)

Block A Match Of The 2024 Super Junior Tag League

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sho) (4) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia (2) via Shock Arrow on Taguchi (10:08)

Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables De Japon (NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) defeated TMDK (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa) via Gene Blaster on Oiwa (19:03)

Block B Match Of The 2024 Super Junior Tag League

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) (4) defeated Chaos (Rocky Romero & Yoh) (4) via 450 Splash on Romero (16:47)

Block A Match Of The 2024 Super Junior Tag League

TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (4) defeated Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) (2) via O’Connor Bridge on Bushi (18:17)

Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- Bullet Club War Dogs (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- House Of Torture & TMDK (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Los Ingobernables De Japon & Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Tiger Mask IV & Capitan Suicida (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Jett Setters, Bullet Club & Chaos (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- The VeloCities, Catch 22 & Ninja Mack & The DKC (2 Points) (1-2)