NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Night 2 Results – April 2, 2023

New Japan Pro-Wrestling presented Road to Sakura Genesis Night 2 at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on April 2nd.

The main event saw the KOPW Provisional Championship on the line as the champion Shingo Takagi successfully defended his title against Aaron Henare in a Ultimate Triage Match. Takagi won three falls to two over Henare with the final fall being a 10 count knockout.

In another featured match, TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & SANADA defeated Master Wato, YOH, Tiger Mask, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada. SANADA, who will be facing Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on April 8th, made a statement by pinning Tiger Mask to win the match for his team.

Newcomer Boltin Oleg made his NJPW Debut in a six man tag team match.

Here are the full results for NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis Night 2: