NJPW Rumble On 44th Street PPV Results – October 28, 2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held it’s highly anticipated PPV event Rumble on 44th Street in NYC at the Palladium Times Square on October 28th. Numerous NJPW superstars participated in the event including Kazuchika Okada, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, Shingo Takagi and Shota Umino. Stardom superstar Mayu Iwatani was on the card as well.

Rumble on 44th Street featured four title matches.

Here are the full results and highlights from NJPW Rumble on 44th Street:

– Kylie Rae & Tiara James def. Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama)

– HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) def. CHAOS (Rocky Romero & YOH)

– Lio Rush made a surprise appearance and made the save for CHAOS.

– NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) and The DKC & Kevin Knight to win the titles.

– Alex Coughlin says he’ll be part of World Tag League.

– NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Jonathan Gresham

– Shota Umino, Wheeler YUTA & Homicide def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

– Minoru Suzuki def. Clark Connors (w/ Ken Shamrock)

– SWA World Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. KiLynn King

– KOPW 2022 Trophy – Street Fight: Shingo Takagi (c) def. El Phantasmo

– Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Eddie Kingston & Kazuchika Okada

Will Gresham walk away with the STRONG Openweight championship tonight? #njrumble pic.twitter.com/lwqC05SmkG — FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2022

Clark Connors using Ken Shamrock's own finisher, the Ankle Lock! #njRumble pic.twitter.com/1nQLHOByZh — FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2022