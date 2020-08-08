NJPW Set To Allow 30 Percent Capacity For Future Event, Kenny Omega – Michael Nakazawa

– New Japan Pro Wrestling will be going with a 30% capacity for their upcoming NJPW Summer Struggle event at Jingu Stadium on August 29, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

That means around 10,000 tickets will be sold. Around 2,000 of those tickets will run $188 and while the rest will sell for around $103.50. If all 10,000 tickets were to be sold (they likely will be), it means the company could have a live gate of around a million dollars.

That is what they were hoping for with their Madison Square Garden event that was planned for this month but it had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

– Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa will have a zoom seminar for Tokai University students on August 8th in Japan. The show will be available for free.