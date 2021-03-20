NJPW Show Interrupted By An Earthquake (Video)

Saturday’s NJPW Cup 2021 event was interrupted by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit the northeastern region of Japan. The Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Yukiro Takahashi, KENTA, and Jay White match was stopped due to the shaking and after about 20 minutes, the match was restarted.

Here is footage from the moment the earthquake started: