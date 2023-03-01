NJPW Star El Desperado Feels Ren Narita Should Be The Face Of The Strong Style Faction

On February 11th at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka, the team of Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado and Ren Narita defeated EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi to become the 6 man NEVER Openweight Tag Team Champions. After winning the titles Minoru Suzuki proclaimed that the new faction of him, Ren Narita and El Desperado is to be known as Strong Style.

Despite having the legendary Minoru Suzuki as part of the team, El Desperado feels that 25 year old Ren Narita should be the face of Strong Style.

Ren Narita returned from his excursion in October 2022 and at first El Deperado thought Narita was simply a “Katsuyori Shibata Cosplayer”. Desperado felt Narita was trying too hard to appear to be a strong style wrestler.

Ren Narita eventually proved himself and earned the respect of El Desperado:

“He went from being a cosplayer to being side by side with the real deal. I guess that’s good, isn’t it? Personally, I think Narita should be the face of our team. He’s alright,” Desperado said.

El Desperado has stated that he, Suzuki and Narita have formed a tight bond and that they could add more members to the faction in the future but there is no rush to do that at the moment.

(H/T to Monthly Puroresu for the transcribed quote)