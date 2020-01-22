NJPW Star Possibly Joining AEW Soon

Justin Barrasso of SI.com is reporting that NJPW star Lance Archer could be joining AEW in the near future. Barrasso noted the following:

“Multiple sources close to AEW confirmed that Archer is in high-level talks with the company. He is currently scheduled to New Japan’s tour of the United States, which begins Friday in Tampa and runs through Feb. 1 in Atlanta.”

In a recent interview with SI.com, Archer stated the following:

“The business is about adaptation—you either adapt or die. People don’t know who I am, they don’t understand what I’m capable of, or who I’m going to be. Keep doubting me and I’ll keep surprising you.”