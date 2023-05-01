NJPW Star Says New Japan’s Door Is Open If Wrestlers Are Unhappy And “Fed Up” With WWE

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Rocky Romero recently appeared on Comedy Store Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Romero commented wrestlers from WWE such as Mercedes Mone jumping to NJPW:

“New Japan is in a weird spot because the pandemic hurt them. They’re a live event business more than anything. The pandemic happened, touring went out the window. It was important for the company to take care of their own, so nobody got fired or released. Everyone was taken care of and survived. Now, they’re just starting to get back on their feet. Mercedes was a big investment, obviously, going forward and testing the waters of where they were in the States and worldwide when you take a big talent on like that. Now, we’re starting to feel comfortable again. Long story is, basically, if because Vince [McMahon] is back and there are people who are unhappy in WWE, there very well could be a possibility of somebody coming over, being fed up with it and just walking away. New Japan’s door will be open if that happens, for sure.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)