NJPW Star Says “WWE is Knocking Hard on My Door”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly expressed interest in signing NJPW stars Tama Tonga and his brother Hikuleo.

Tonga teased a jump to WWE during an interview with Tokyo Sports:

“I’m always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that’s okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself. I will be the best wrestler. It could be the ultimate legend of New Japan Pro Wrestling, or it could be WWE, because WWE is knocking hard on my door. And I might say, ‘Hello.’”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)