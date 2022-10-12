NJPW Star Shingo Takagi To Make House Of Glory Debut

By
Lewis Carlan
-

NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi will be making his House Of Glory debut at the Exodus PPV event on October 29. This show is scheduled to take place in Queens, NY.

Takagi is a former IWGP World Heavyweight champion and is the current KOPW Provisional Champion while Low Ki is a former 3 time IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title holder.

Another huge match has been announced for House Of Glory Exodus as The Briscoes will be taking on Aussie Open.

The House of Glory Exodus PPV event will be available on Fite TV.

 

 

