NJPW Star Shingo Takagi To Make House Of Glory Debut

NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi will be making his House Of Glory debut at the Exodus PPV event on October 29. This show is scheduled to take place in Queens, NY.

Can the Professional slay The Dragon?! Saturday, October 29th at #Exodus two of the hardest hitting wrestlers in the world will collide, as former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi goes one one one with Low Ki!!! LIVE!! Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/vjOnf76Ypl pic.twitter.com/XVcQqfnnTs — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 10, 2022

Takagi is a former IWGP World Heavyweight champion and is the current KOPW Provisional Champion while Low Ki is a former 3 time IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title holder.

Another huge match has been announced for House Of Glory Exodus as The Briscoes will be taking on Aussie Open.

The House of Glory Exodus PPV event will be available on Fite TV.