NJPW Star Teases Appearance on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Chase Owens of NJPW has hinted that he might appear on tonight’s Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Owens mentioned in a Twitter post that this week’s show is being held in his hometown and that he may take a trip down memory lane by visiting friends. Owens posted on Twitter:

“AEW in my hometown of San Antonio tomorrow. Maybe I should go see a few old friends.”

Owens, along with Bad Luck Fale, is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and a current member of Bullet Club.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Owens will appear on the show, but given the working relationship between AEW and NJPW, it’s certainly possible. Click here for the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite.