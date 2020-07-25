NJPW Stars Pulled From Event Over Covid-19 Concerns

NJPW issued the following:

Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma off Sengoku Lord as precautionary measure

On July 17, Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji recorded a television show with another cast member who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, July 24.

Both are in good health and were not in close contact with the infected party. They will not be appearing on Sengoku Lord out of an abundance of caution.

We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tsuji and Honma wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following change has been made to tonight’s card:

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Satoshi Kojima & Ryusuke Taguchi vs Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Yota Tsuji & Gabriel Kidd

Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima & Ryusuke Taguchi vs Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, & Gabriel Kidd