NJPW Stars Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI Announced For Upcoming AJPW Show

Los Ingobernables de Japon faction members Tetsuya Natio and BUSHI are coming to AJPW.

All Japan Pro-Wrestling announced during the April 26th Champion Carnival 2023 show that New Japan Pro-Wrestling superstars Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI will be appearing at the upcoming May 7th Champion Carnival 2023 finals at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium.

This will mark the first time that Tetsuya Naito will participate on an AJPW show since 2008. The upcoming NJPW, AJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH All Together Again show is scheduled for June 9th and this appearance by Naito and BUSHI in an AJPW ring will serve to hype up that event.

Naito has stated that he is not enthusiastic about the idea of returning to AJPW and that his presence on the show is even more important than winning the Champion Carnival.

Tetsuya Naito made this comment:

“Shouldn’t wrestlers question themselves on what’s more important between the CC and facing Tetsuya Naito right now?”

Natio also stated that he genuinely thinks that some wrestlers may voluntarily lose the tournament to go challenge him.

BUSHI responded to the announcement on Twitter with this post:

Opponents for Naito and BUSHI has not yet been determined as of this writing.

(H/T to Monthly Puroresu for the transcribed quotes)