NJPW Strong Headed to PPV, Big Names Teased for Upcoming NJPW Strong Events

NJPW Strong is heading to pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, NJPW’s Rocky Romero disclosed that NJPW Strong will host a pay-per-view in October.

No other information was given, only that the event would take place somewhere along the East Coast. Since they haven’t yet been signed, it is expected that the complete details will be revealed soon.

For the NJPW Strong Music City Mayhem event, which will take place in Nashville on July 30 as part of Starrcast V weekend, Romero also hinted that they have secured “really big stars.”

Romero suggested that the newly crowned IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR would appear on the program without explicitly stating it. In addition, FTR presently holds the AAA and ROH World Tag Team Championships. At Forbidden Door, they won the IWGP belts by defeating the teams of Romero and Trent Beretta as well as former champions Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb.

The NJPW Strong High Alert TV taping, scheduled for Sunday, July 24, at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a few big stars already signed, according to Romero.

As of this writing, Big Damo vs. Hikuleo, TJP vs. Mascara Dorada, and Clark Connors vs. Hiromu Takahashi are the matches that have been confirmed for the High Alert TV taping. The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles tournament finals will take place that evening, and Eddie Kingston will also make an appearance.

