NJPW Strong Line-Up Set for 11/12/22

The line-up for the November 12th episode for NJPW STRONG is set and will continue to present matches from the New Japan Showdown tapings.

This week’s episode is headlined by Minoru Suzuki vs Fred Yehi and features the NJPW STRONG debut of Kenny King.

Here is the full lineup for the NJPW STRONG for November 12:

Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki

Kenny King vs Che Cabrera

Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight

NJPW is billing Minoru Suzuki vs Fred Yehi as Savagery vs Savageweight.

NJPW STRONG can be viewed on NJPW World or FITE TV.