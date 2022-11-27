NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/26/22): Jay White vs. Fred Rosser

The final episode of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown series aired on NJPW World on November 26.

The show featured a first-time-ever Champion vs Champion match between the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser. Neither the IWGP World Heavyweight Title or The NJPW STRONG Openweight Title were on the line in the match.

The matches on this show were taped at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on October 16th 2022.

Ian Riccoboni and Alex Koslov were the announce team for this episode of NJPW STRONG.

Here are the full results for the 11/26 of NJPW STRONG:

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) defeated Jakob Austin Young & Gregory Sharpe

Juice Robinson defeated Jake Something (After the match Blake Christian attacked Juice Robinson. It was announced that Blake Christian will meet Juice Robinson in the main event.)

Main Event: Jay White defeated Fred Rosser. (Jay White cut a promo after the match, saying he now has the right to challenge for the Rosser’s NJPW STRONG Openweight title but named JR Kratos as the next opponent. Kratos came to the ring and attacked Fred Rosser to close the show.)

The NJPW STRONG “Detonation” series is expected to begin next week.

Here in our main event on #njpwSTRONG, @JayWhiteNZ says enough is enough with the chops and drives @realfredrosser's head into the mat. Which champ is going to walk away with the win? Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now! #njShowdown pic.twitter.com/GMjoWzHHd5 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 27, 2022

Just when #JuiceRobinson thinks he has the upper hand, @JakeSomething_ catches him in a killer powerbomb! Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now! Don't miss our main event, Rosser vs. White!#njShowdown pic.twitter.com/b3MUysoP9x — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 27, 2022