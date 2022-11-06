NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results – November 5, 2022

The NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown kicked off on November 5th on NJPW World streaming service. These matches were taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, California at The Vermont Hollywood.

The featured match on the show was Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Gabriel Kidd.

Here are the full results and highlights from the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown on November 5:

* Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero

* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match: Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs), LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) and TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Gabriel Kidd