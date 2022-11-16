NJPW STRONG Reveals Match Lineup For 11/19/22 Episode

The NJPW STRONG Showdown series continues Saturday November 19th as the match lineup was announced today.

Here are the matches scheduled for the November 19th edition of NJPW STRONG:

Main Event: Homicide vs Tom Lawlor

Homicide vs Tom Lawlor Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian vs BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey)

KEITA vs Peter Avalon

This will mark the first time that Homicide and Tom Lawlor have met each other in a one on one encounter.

In addition, AEW’s Peter Avalon makes his NJPW STRONG debut. Avalon responded to the NJPW of America tweet that listed the upcoming matches.

These matches were taped back on October 16th in Los Angeles, California at The Vermont Hollywood.