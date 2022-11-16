NJPW Strong Reveals Nemesis as Final Tapings of 2022

The dates for the final NJPW Strong tapings in 2022 have been announced.

The tapings for NJPW Strong’s Nemesis will take place on Sunday, December 11th from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are $25 for Balcony Standing, $30 for Floor Standing, $50 for Ringside C, $60 for Balcony Seats, $60 for Ringside B, and $90 for Ringside A and will go on sale this Friday, November 18.

As of this writing, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, Mascara Dorada, Eddie Kingston, and Roppongi Vice have all been announced for Nemesis.

These tapings will be the first NJPW Strong episodes to air in 2023.