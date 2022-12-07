NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 8 Results (12/7/22); Updated Standings

The Sasebo City General Ground Gymnasium in Nagasaki, Japan was the site for NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 8 on December 7th.
With the finals only one week away and this being the second to last Night of the Super Jr Tag League, numerous teams were facing must win situations to avoid elimination.
Going into Night 8, only 5 teams remained in the running to reach the finals on December 14th. Chirs Bey and Ace Austin held the top spot of the standings with 12 points and 4 teams tied for second with 10 pts.
The main event was a very important match as Chris Bey and Ace Austin looked to remain atop the standings as they faced El Lindaman and Alex Zayne who are currently in second place with 10 pts.
At the conclusion of NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 8, we had a 5 team tie for first place making Night 9 of the tournament on December 10th extremely interesting to the fans and extremely important to the 5 teams tied for first place.
At Night 9 of the tournament, it will be determined which two teams will advance to the finals on December 14.
Here are the full results, updated standings and highlights for NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 8:
- Oskar Leube and Kosei Fujita defeated Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima (Leube appeared to be injured during the match)
- Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and El Desperado defeated BAd Luck FAle, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo
- Shingo Takagi,, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Tetsuya Natio defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano , Master Wato, and Tomoaki Honma
- Francesco Akira and TJP (12 pts) defeated KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight (2 pts)
- Lio Rush and YOH (12 pts) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Clark Connors (6 pts)
- DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6 pts) defeated SHO and Dick Togo (2 pts)
- BUSHI and Titan (12 pts) defeated Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask (4 pts)
- Alex Zayne and El Lindaman (12 pts) defeated Ace Austin and Chris Bey (12 pts)
NJPW Super Jr Tag League Updated Standings
- Ace Austin & Chris Bey (6-2, 12 pts)
- TJP & Francesco Akira (6-2, 12 pts)
- YOH & Lio Rush (6-2, 12 pts)
- Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (6-2, 12 pts)
- BUSHI & Titan (6-2, 12 pts)
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-5, 6 pts)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (3-5, 6 pts)
- Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-6, 4 pts)
- KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-7, 2 pts)
- SHO & Dick Togo (1-7, 2 pts)
