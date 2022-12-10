NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9 Results (12/10/22) Final Standings; Two Teams Advance To The Finals

NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9 rolled into the Uwajima City Overall Gymnasium in Ehime, Japan on December 10th. Going into Night 9, we had a five team tie for first place with 12 pts each.

The main event for NJPW Super Jr Night 9 was the highly anticipated matchup between the current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP and their opponents IMPACT Wrestling’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Both teams went into the match with 12 pts each.

When Night 9 concluded, the NJPW Super Jr Tag League Finals on December 14th at Sendai Sunplaza Hall was set as the team of YOH and Lio Rush will face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin. The team that emerges victorious in that match will be crowned the 2022 Super Jr Tag League Winners and will head to Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome to challenge the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira and TJP for the titles.

YOH & Lio Rush confronted Chris Bey and Ace Austin at the end of Night 9 and had to be separated to prevent an all out brawl.

Here are the results, final standings and Highlights for NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9:

Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita defeated Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima

El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Tomoaki Honma and Master Wato

Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo

Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA defeated Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles

SHO and Dick Togo (4pts) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Clark Connors (6pts)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI (8 pts) defeated Alex Zayne and El Lindaman (12 pts)

Lio Rush and YOH (14 pts) defeated Titan and BUSHI (12 pts) (Rush and YOH advance to the finals)

Chris Bey and Ace Austin (14 pts) defeated Francesco Akira and TJP (12 pts) (Bey and Austin advance to the finals)

Final NJPW Super Jr Tag League Standings