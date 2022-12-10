NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9 Results (12/10/22) Final Standings; Two Teams Advance To The Finals

NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9 rolled into the Uwajima City Overall Gymnasium in Ehime, Japan on December 10th. Going into Night 9, we had a five team tie for first place with 12 pts each.
The main event for NJPW Super Jr Night 9 was the highly anticipated matchup between the current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP and their opponents IMPACT Wrestling’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Both teams went into the match with 12 pts each.
When Night 9 concluded, the NJPW Super Jr Tag League Finals on December 14th at Sendai Sunplaza Hall was set as the team of YOH and Lio Rush will face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin. The team that emerges victorious in that match will be crowned the 2022 Super Jr Tag League Winners and will head to Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome to challenge the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira and TJP for the titles.
YOH & Lio Rush confronted Chris Bey and Ace Austin at the end of Night 9 and had to be separated to prevent an all out brawl.
Here are the results, final standings and Highlights for NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9:
- Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita defeated Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima
- El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Tomoaki Honma and Master Wato
- Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo
- Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA defeated Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles
- SHO and Dick Togo (4pts) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Clark Connors (6pts)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI (8 pts) defeated Alex Zayne and El Lindaman (12 pts)
- Lio Rush and YOH (14 pts) defeated Titan and BUSHI (12 pts) (Rush and YOH advance to the finals)
- Chris Bey and Ace Austin (14 pts) defeated Francesco Akira and TJP (12 pts) (Bey and Austin advance to the finals)
Final NJPW Super Jr Tag League Standings
- YOH & Lio Rush (7-2, 14 pts: Advances to finals)
- Ace Austin & Chris Bey (7-2, 14 pts: Advances to finals)
- TJP & Francesco Akira (6-3, 12 pts)
- Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (6-3, 12 pts)
- BUSHI & Titan (6-3, 12 pts)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (4-5, 8 pts)
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-6, 6 pts)
- KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (2-7, 4 pts)
- Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-7, 4 pts)
- SHO & Dick Togo (2-7, 4 pts)
／
🪶SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🪶
＼
SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022公式戦‼️
勝った方が決勝進出‼️この試合制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 YOH & @IamLioRush × @BUSHI_njpw & @Titan_cmll
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njsjtl pic.twitter.com/z2w4sVqCpQ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 10, 2022
／
🪶SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🪶
＼
SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022公式戦‼️
絶対負けられないこの一戦、ゼインとリンダマンは勝利することはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @LIndamanowe & @AlexZayneSauce × @kmaru0923 & @DoukiPerros
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njsjtl pic.twitter.com/11NJGXztq4
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 10, 2022
／
🪶SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🪶
＼
SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022公式戦‼️
フライングタイガースが見事なコンビプレー‼️最終戦で勝ち星獲得となるか⁉️
🆚 KUSHIDA & @Jet2Flyy × タイガーマスク & @RobbieEagles_
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njsjtl pic.twitter.com/P3dT75Z8jt
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 10, 2022
／
🪶SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🪶
＼
ゴング前から鈴木軍が攻撃💥
さらに場外で大暴れ💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁+CHAOS💥 × 鈴木軍🏴☠️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njsjtl pic.twitter.com/6hmSWvaCYv
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 10, 2022
／
🪶SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🪶
＼
来年1/4にタイトルマッチを行うヒロムと石森が素早い攻防を展開💥早くも火花を散らす🔥
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njsjtl pic.twitter.com/1dfUeAyilD
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 10, 2022