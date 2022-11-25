NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 3 Results – November 25, 2022

Location: Gunma Japan

Venue: Kiryu Gas Sports Center

6 Man Tag Team Match

Togi Makabe,Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita defeated Tomoaki Honma,Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube by submission via Boston Crab on Leube (8:04)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori,Gedo & Chase Owens) defeated Master Wato,Jado & Hiroyoshi Tenzan via C Trigger on Tenzan (9:40)

Rate: 4

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi,Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Suzuki Gun (Taichi,Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado) via Count Out (8:44)

Rate: 6

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Chaos (2) vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight (2)

Kushida & Yoh starts us off but quickly able to take him down with an attempt at a kneebar. Lio Rush would offer some encouragement, before Kushida was able to take Yoh back down to the mat this time using a side headlock. Yoh worked his way free before Knight & Rush would ask for tags.

Kushida would ignore the request before grappling with Yoh again in the middle of the ring to try and get a better chance for Kevin Knight to hit the ring. One did not arise, and Knight would hit the ring in a fast paced exchange with Rush taking a kick to the face but avoiding the Rush Hour and hitting a sliding shoulder tackle.

Kushida & Knight would take turns applying arm wrenches with quick tags, before taking Rush to the floor for tandem knee drops to the arms. Yoh would try and make the save, before taking a body blow and a knee strike. Rush was able to break free with a kick, and with the help of Yoh rolled across the ring into a jumping back elbow.

Knight would be able to catch Yoh with a backbreaker, and would tag in Kushida who came off the top rope with a chop. Bridging hammerlock suplex would be blocked, before Yoh got the tag to Rush. Kushida would be able to catch Rush with an armbar, but the bottom rope would get him free. Chaos would look for 3K but Kushida was able to block.

Knight would drop Yoh with his dropkick rolling right to the apron for a tag. Yoh would be picked up onto the shoulders of Kushida but would slip free. Knight would be hit with the neckbreaker from Yoh then Rush connects with Final Hour for the win.

Winners: Chaos (4) (9:43)

Rate: 6

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Wild Hips (2) vs. El Lindaman & Alex Zayne (2)

Clark Connors & El Lindaman would kick this one off with Connors getting an ankle pick before ending up in a cravate. Lindaman would send Connors off the ropes, before standing tall after a shoulder tackle. Connors would send Lindaman tumbling with the second, before tagging in Ryusuke Taguchi to sling him into the corner with some hip attacks.

Taguchi would come off the top rope with a hip drop, getting a two count before Lindaman slipped free of a suplex. Alex Zayne would hit the ring, kicking Taguchi in the spine before attempting a sunset flip. Taguchi would try to yank his tights down and sit on the face of Zayne but instead has his rear end bitten and smacked. Zayne took his eyes off the prize for a moment, and Taguchi nearly took advantage before being dropped with a kick.

Things would reset with Connors & Lindaman with Connors hitting a spear into a corner before suplexing Lindaman into the middle. Connors would call for the Jeep Flip but took a knee to the midsection before an exploder suplex. Zayne would springboard off of Lindaman, but missed Connors who ran Lindaman down with a spear before taking Zayne down. Wild Hips would look for a double B Trigger in the middle of the ring, but Lindaman pulled Connors out, and Zayne dodged Taguchi.

German suplex from Lindaman would follow before Connors would lure Zayne away from the ring with some Taco Bell. Back in the ring, Wilds Hips would take Lindaman down as Taguchi was launched. Zayne finished his mid match snack, just in time to shove the face of Connors into the butt of Taguchi before Zayne hits Taguchi with the Taco Driver to get the win for his team.

Winners: El Lindaman & Alex Zayne (4) (10:41)

Rate: 5

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Suzuki Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki) (0) vs. Flying Tigers (2)

Tiger Mask IV & Douki would kick the match off would & he being taken down with a snapmare before tripping Douki up. Flying Forearm smash would land, but a 2nd would be blocked. Surfboard Stretch would be applied with Tiger Mask slipping free before being driven into the Suzuki Gun corner. He’d be able to fight free, only for Douki to send him running out to the floor, where Yoshinobu Kanemaru threw him into the steel ring post.

Back in the ring, a scoop slam and launching senton from Kanemaru would follow, before Douki took this fight the floor and was dropped with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Robbie Eagles would get the tag in the ring, dropping Douki before wiping Kanemaru out with a flipping senton through the middle rope. A knee breaker to Douki would follow but the 450 Splash to the leg would be avoided.

Kanemaru got the tag and hit a basement dropkick and knee breaker to Eagles, before holding the leg in place for Douki to kick. Tiger was taken out on the floor, as Eagles was scooped up and slammed before Kanemaru nailed a moonsault for two. The leg of Eagles was giving troubles but he’d block the British Fall then rolls him up to get the win for Flying Tigers.

Winners: Flying Tigers (4) (8:38)

Rate: 6

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (2) vs. House Of Torture (0)

Match begins with Sho would call for a Too Sweet with Chris Bey & Ace Austin who respectfully declined meaning House Of Torture attacked first. Austin would take Togo & Sho down with swift kicks, as Bey would kick Sho off the apron to set up a vaulting body press. Togo would be cut down with kicks from Bey before hitting a back elbow smash. Sho would get the tag, and applied the cross armbreaker on Bey who firmly clasped his hands to prevent the full extension.

Togo would hit the ring with his signature running fist drop, getting a two count. Austin would get the tag, and caught Sho with a dropkick before they traded forearms in the middle of the ring. Sho would shove Austin into the corner of the ring, before applying a surfboard stretch so Togo could hit the floating senton. Snake Bite was applied but Bey would leap over Togo to make the save.

Austin would be able to use Bey as a launchpad for a kick, before Evil & Yujiro Takahashi would crash the match as the referee fell. Evil hits the Magic Killer on Bey before Sho looked to get the KO shot with his wrench. Austin would use his parkour skills to get the better of Takahashi & Evil as Bey took down Togo in the ring. Bey would be launched into the Art Of Finesse before Austin plants Togo to the mat with The Fold to score the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (6) (9:33)

Rate: 2

Non Title 2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Catch 22 (4) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Bushi & Titan) (2)

TJP & Titan would kick this match off with Titan catching TJP with a headscissors takedown. TJP would be able to easily work his way to freedom, and would corner Titan who would literally handspring across the ring to freedom before tagging Bushi. The speed of Los Ingobnrables De Japon would cut down Catch 22 before a double springboard ended with body men locked in the Tarantula hold.

Bushi would be isolated in the Catch 22 corner with Akira tearing his shirt off and chucking it to ringside. A double atomic drop was followed by a Russian leg sweep/neckbreaker combination for a two count. TJP would apply a surfboard stretch in the middle of the ring, using the arms of Bushi to choke himself.

Bushi was able to fight his way to freedom and tags in Titan who dropped TJP with a crossbody before walking the ropes into a dropkick on Francesco Akira. TJP would be sent to the floor, before Titan soared onto both opponents. Back in the ring TJP avoided a back elbow in the corner and caught Titan with a DDT. Titan would roll to his feet and hit a DDT of his own, before both men started throwing elbow smashes.

Bushi would be thrown out of the ring, as Gideon Grey would hype up Akira from ringside. A right hand to the face of Titan would be met by an overhand chop. Akira hit a chop of his own to the scarred chest of Titan, before nailing a shotgun dropkick. Bushi would be able to help his partner once again hitting a back elbow on Akira before spiking him with a DDT for a two count.

Backstabber would follow with Los Ingobnrables De Japon setting up a dropkick/spinebuster combination for a two count. A monkey flip would see Akira land on his feet, before setting up a Doomsday Device with TJP. Bushi countered, only to be flapjacked into a facebuster. The double knee strike would be avoided and LIJ hit the rolling clutch into springboard splash combo for a two count.

TJP was taken out on the floor by a dive from Titan, as Akira nailed a snap dragon suplex to BUSHI. Akira would be caught with the Codebreaker, with BUSHI holding on as Titan hits Angel Immortal for the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (4) (14:40)

Rate: 7

Super Juniors Tag League Standings After Night 3

1st Place- Bullet Club (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Catch 22, Los Ingobnrables De Japon, El Lindaman & Alex Zayne, Flying Tigers & Chaos (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Kushida & Kevin Knight & Wild Hips (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Suzuki Gun & House Of Torture (0 Points) (0-3)