NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results (11/23), Updated Standings

NJPW held Night 2 of the Super Jr Tag League Tour at the Tachikawa Tachihi Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The headlining match of Night 2 featured the current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira taking on the team of Alex Zayne and El Lindaman.

At the end of NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 2, only two teams remained undefeated and shared the top spot in the standings.

Here are the full results, updated standings, and highlights from Night 2 of the NJPW Super Jr Tag League:

Oskar Leube & Kosei Fujita defeated Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima

Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale defeated Jado, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

El Desperado, Taichi, & El Desperado defeated Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito

Super Junior Tag League: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 pts) defeated SHO & Dick Togo (0-2, 0 pts)

Super Junior Tag League: BUSHI & Titan (1-1, 2 pts) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1, 2 pts)

Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush (1-1, 2 pts) defeated Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1, 2 pts)

Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0, 4 pts) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)

Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira (2-0, 4 pts) defeated Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1, 2 pts)

NJPW Super Junior Tag League Updated Standings: