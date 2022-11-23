NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results (11/23), Updated Standings

NJPW held Night 2 of the Super Jr Tag League Tour at the Tachikawa Tachihi Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
The headlining match of Night 2 featured the current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira taking on the team of Alex Zayne and El Lindaman.
At the end of NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 2, only two teams remained undefeated and shared the top spot in the standings.
Here are the full results, updated standings, and highlights from Night 2 of the NJPW Super Jr Tag League:
- Oskar Leube & Kosei Fujita defeated Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima
- Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale defeated Jado, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
- El Desperado, Taichi, & El Desperado defeated Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito
- Super Junior Tag League: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 pts) defeated SHO & Dick Togo (0-2, 0 pts)
- Super Junior Tag League: BUSHI & Titan (1-1, 2 pts) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1, 2 pts)
- Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush (1-1, 2 pts) defeated Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1, 2 pts)
- Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0, 4 pts) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)
- Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira (2-0, 4 pts) defeated Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1, 2 pts)
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Updated Standings:
- Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0, 4 pts)
- TJP & Francesco Akira (2-0, 4 pts)
- Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1, 2 pts)
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1, 2 pts)
- Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1, 2 pts)
- KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 pts)
- YOH & Lio Rush (1-1, 2 pts)
- BUSHI & Titan (1-1, 2 pts)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)
- SHO & Dick Togo (0-2, 0 pts)
／
🕊SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🕊立川大会‼️
＼
SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022公式戦‼️
Wild Hipsが初戦の勢いそのままに暴れ回る💥
🆚 @taguchiryusuke & @ClarkConnors × @BUSHI_njpw & @Titan_cmll
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/ukdKBLbq7N
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 23, 2022
／
🕊SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🕊立川大会‼️
＼
SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022公式戦‼️
フライングタイガーが見事な連携プレーを見せる💥
🆚 @RobbieEagles_ & タイガーマスク × @IamLioRush & YOH
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/in4kVlKX09
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 23, 2022
／
🕊SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🕊立川大会‼️
＼
SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022公式戦‼️
オースティン＆ベイが見事な連携攻撃を披露💥
🆚 @kmaru0923 & @DoukiPerros × @DashingChrisBey & @The_Ace_Austin
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/H98msFgR5T
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 23, 2022
.@RobbieEagles_ "Tope Con Giro"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl #njsjtl #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/6vHwdVrthB
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 23, 2022
.@DashingChrisBey & @The_Ace_Austin "Combination Attack"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl #njsjtl #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HfTmjr3whf
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 23, 2022
／
🕊SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022🕊(11/23)を公開‼️
＼
SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2022公式戦‼️
ゼイン＆リンダマンがジュニアタッグ王者を追い込んでいく💥
🆚 @LIndamanowe & @AlexZayneSauce × @MegaTJP & @francescoakira
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl pic.twitter.com/bqbkAB4RGz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 23, 2022