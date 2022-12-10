NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 9 Results – December 10, 2022

Location: Ehime Japan

Venue: Uwajima City Overall Gymnasium

Tag Team Match

Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

Match ends with Kosei Fujita locks in a Boston Crab and Yuto Nakashima taps out.

Winners: Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa (7:53)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki,Lance Archer & El Desperado) vs. Yoshi Hashi,Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato

Yoshi Hashi & Minoru Suzuki traded forearm shots early on, and Suzuki applied a cross armbreaker in the ropes. Meanwhile Lance Archer & Tomoaki Honma were brawling on the floor, and Archer again screamed at kids and terrified them.

In the ring, Suzuki Gun were working over Yoshi-Hashi with Archer making the cocky one foot cover for a near fall. Master Wato made the hot tag and traded offense with El Desperado with Wato laying in some Yes Kicks. Desperado hit a back suplex, and they were both down.

Archer & Honma entered, and Honma hit some chops that had little effect. He tried a body slam but he couldn’t budge Archer so Archer hit his own body slam. Yoshi Hashi hit a flipping slam to knock Archer down, and Honma hits Kokeshi on Archer. Honma went for a move off the 2nd rope, but Archer hit a punch to the face. Archer applied the EBD Claw for the win.

Winners: Suzuki Gun (9:20)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi,Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori,Gedo & Bad Luck Fale)

Hiromu Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori started and charged at each other at the bell. Bullet Club began working over Takahashi in their corner. Bad Luck Fale stood on Takahashi’s stomach. Takahashi hit a Falcon Arrow on Ishimori and he made the tag to Shingo Takagi. Takagi & Fale immediately traded shoulder tackles with neither man budging until Takagi finally dropped him with a 3rd one.

Gedo entered but Takagi drops him with a DDT. Tetsuya Naito enters and he hits a swinging dropkick in the corner. Fale hit a running Stinger Splash on Naito, and Gedo got a near fall. Gedo got brass knuckles from the corner, but Takahashi caught Gedo with a superkick before he could use them. Naito hit an enziguri, Takagi hits Pumping Bomber and Naito got the jackknife on Gedo to get LIJ the victory.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (9:18)

Rate: 5

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Flying Tigers (4) vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight (2)

Kushida & Robbie Eagles started this match off with standing reversals. Kevin Knight hits a plancha to the floor on Eagles. In the ring, Eagles hits a dropkick on Knight, and they worked Knight over. Kushida made the hot tag and hit a mid ring crossbody on Eagles, and they traded stiff forearms and kicks.

Tiger Mask IV & Knight traded offense. Knight got a backslide for a near fall. Tiger Mask applied an arm submission hold, cranking back on it Kushida finally made the save. Kushida hit a handspring back elbow on Tiger Mask. Knight hits a dropkick to Tiger Mask’s face, then a jumping DDT to score the win.

Winners: Kushida & Kevin Knight (4) (11:22)

Rate: 6

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

House Of Torture (2) vs. Wild Hips (6)

House Of Torture attacks Wild Hips before the bell and they threw Clark Connors’ beers. Connors gets his face shoved into Ryusuke Taguchi’s butt. Sho & Connors brawled onto a stage far from ringside. Back in the ring, the House Of Torture works over Connors. Connors hit a spear on Sho and tagged in Taguchi.

Taguchi hits a flying mid ring butt bump on Dick Togo, then the 3 Amigos for a near fall. House Of Torture began working over Taguchi in their corner. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi sauntered to ringside as the ref got bumped.

House Of Torture put the boots to Taguchi in the ring. Connors made the save and brawled with House Of Torture. Taguchi got to his feet but was stumbling. He hit some drunken fist style silly offense, and the crowd enjoyed this.

Wild Hips yanked down their pants to reveal their red underwear. They then yanked down the back of their underwear and sat bare butt on their opponents’ faces and got near falls before Sho hits Taguchi with the wrench then nails him to the mat with Shock Arrow to get the win.

Winners: House Of Torture (4) (13:03)

Rate: 4

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Suzuki Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki) (6) vs. SauceHearts (12)

SauceHearts must win & have Chaos lose to get to the Finals.

Suzuki Gun attacks SauceHearts at the bell. El Lindaman hit a dropkick on Douki. Yoshinobu Kanemaru hit a DDT on the floor on Lindaman. In the ring Suzuki Gun worked Lindaman over. Alex Zayne finally made the hot tag and he hit a clothesline on Kanemaru, then his summersault kick to the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Zayne hit his jump-up hurricanrana out of the corner.

Lindaman entered and hit a DDT on Douki for a near fall. Kanemaru hits a Mafia Kick on Lindaman. Zayne hit a superkick on Douki before Lindaman hits a German Suplex for a near fall. Douki applied the Douki Chokey. Kanemaru hit a tornado DDT on Zayne. Douki got a backslide move for a near fall, then Suplex De Lu Luna gets the win.

Winners: Suzuki Gun (8) (10:10)

Rate: 6

2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Bushi & Titan) (12) vs. Chaos (12)

Chaos wins they get to the Finals

LIJ must win and have either Bullet Club or SauceHearts lose.

Lio Rush & Bushi started. Titan entered and he & Rush traded quick reversals. Yoh drops Rush stomach first onto Titan for a near fall. LIJ began working over Yoh. Bushi applied an STF, but Yoh reached the ropes. Rush finally made the hot tag and he hit his spin kicks on Titan. Rush hits an 2nd rope Asai moonsault to the floor on LIJ. In the ring, Lio hit a Spanish Fly for a near fall. They set up for 3K but Titan avoided it.

Titan hit a flip dive to the floor to take out Chaos. Bushi hit a Lungblower on Rush Titan set up for Angel Immortal but Yoh cut him off. Lio hit his stunner out of the ropes for a near fall. Lio set up for Final Hour but Bushi moved. Yoh caught Bushi with a superkick at. Yoh hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Lio nailed Final Hour on Bushi to secure their spot in the finals.

Winners: Chaos (14) (12:17) (Since Chaos won they go to the Finals)

Rate: 7

Non Title 2022 Super Juniors Tag League Match

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Catch 22 (12) vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (12)

Catch 22 advance with a win

Bullet Club must win and have SauceHearts or Chaos lose.

Ace Austin & Francesco Akira started with Akira hitting some quick moves so Austin bailed and regrouped. TJP & Chris Bey entered at 1:30 and traded quick reversals. Bullet Club began working over Akira. Ace hit a gutwrench suplex. They hit their moonsault & leg drop combo for a near fall. Akira nearly made the hot tag, but TJP was yanked off the ring apron, and the Bullet Club continued the beatdown.

TJP finally got the hot tag and he hit a springboard forearm then a tornado DDT for a near fall on Austin. He hit a running knee in the corner. Catch 22 hit their team X Factor faceplant for a near fall. Austin hit his punt kick on TJP from the ring apron. Akira nailed a dive to the floor. TJP hit a Mamba Splash on Austin as Austin was lying on the top rope, and he got a near fall. Akira hit a half nelson suplex, then a German suplex as both teams were down.

TJP & Bey traded stiff forearm shots. Catch 22 hits superkicks on Bey. Bey nailed a modified Death Valley Driver on TJP for a near fall. Austin hit a Pedigree for a near fall. TJP got a nice Crucifix takedown for a believable near fall on Bey. Akira hit a 2nd rope missile dropkick, then a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Catch 22 set up for their front & back kicks but Bey ducked it. Ace nailed The Fold, then a Soar To Glory to the floor. Bey hit a mid ring Small Package Driver on Akira to get the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (14) (14:51) (They will face Chaos in the Finals)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

After the match Chaos walked down the ramp. Bullet Club yells angrily at them, saying this was their main event slot and they earned the right to talk. They stood nose 2 nose in the ring and jawed. They began to shove each other and needed to be separated. Chaos left. Austin got on the mic and said: I am going to tell you right now why they call me the inevitable. It’s because of what you just saw right there, when we pinned the Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. He continued by saying they will win on Wednesday. Bey got on the mic and said, Lio, you got lucky in the past, when you beat Ace Austin & Chris Bey. When the lights are on bright, we will run the night and lead the fight.

Finals (Dec 14th)

Chaos vs. Bullet Club

Final Super Juniors Tag League Standings After Night 9

1st Place- Chaos & Bullet Club (14 Points) (7-2)

2nd Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Catch 22, SauceHearts & Los Ingobnrables De Japon (12 Points) (6-3)

3rd Place- Suzuki Gun (8 Points) (4-5)

4th Place- Wild Hips (6 Points) (3-6)

Last Place- Kushida & Kevin Knight, Flying Tigers & House Of Torture (4 Points) (2-7)