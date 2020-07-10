NJPW To Be First Major Wrestling Promotion To Run Events With Fans

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NJPW will be the first major promotion since the pandemic started to run shows with a crowd as the New Japan Cup finals will happen tomorrow and Dominion will happen July 12.

Both shows will take place at Osaka Jo Hall, which are set to be 30% capacity. That means there will be about 3,600 fans.

Both shows are close to sold out. Dominion shows in the past with 12,000 tickets sold out a month before the events took place.

Neither show will have the talent that NJPW normally has for these types of shows due to the travel restrictions during the pandemic.