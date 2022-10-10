NJPW to Hold Wrestle Kingdom 17 In Honor Of Antonio Inoki

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced today that this year their biggest event Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor and memory of the late Antonio Inoki.

NJPW also indicated that more details on how he will be honored are to follow.

BREAKING Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honour and memory of Antonio Inoki. More details to follow.

Antonio Inoki founded NJPW back in 1972 and held its top championship, the IWGP World Title on 3 separate occasions. Inoki passed away on October 1.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is scheduled for January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome and will headlined by Jay White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Kazuchika Okada.