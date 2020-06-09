NJPW To Start Running Shows Again

New Japan Pro Wrestling, which has been on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, announced the following:

In a special press conference broadcast on Tuesday June 9, NJPW’s long awaited return to action was announced with a special Together Project event with no fans in attendance to broadcast live on NJPW World Monday June 15. These matches mark the first to take place in an NJPW ring since February 26, 110 days ago.

Fans will have to tune into NJPW World at 7PM JST June 15 in order to watch this special comeback event. All those awaiting the card with baited breath however will have to wait just a little longer! The full card will be announced at bell time, 7PM, to find out what will happen on a night that’s sure to be full of surprises!