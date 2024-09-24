NJPW To Take Part In Antonio Inoki Memorial Event On December 14

NJPW recently announced that they will be taking part in an Antonio Inoki Memorial Event on Saturday, December 14 in Shanghai, China. It was also announced that Chinese promotions such as Dragon Fighting Wrestling, Infin Pro-Wrestling and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation will join the memorial event by representation from NJPW and the Inoki Genome Federation in Japan.

NJPW set for Inoki memorial event in Shanghai!

New Japan part of memorial card

A press conference on September 11 in Shanghai saw the announcement of an Antonio Inoki Memorial Event to be held in Shanghai on December 14. Chinese promotions Dragon Fighting Wrestling, Infin Pro-Wrestling, and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation will be joined by representation from NJPW and the Inoki Genome Federation from Japan.

Speaking at the press conference, Naoki Sugabayashi stated ‘It’s an honour to be participating in this event. NJPW’s wrestlers will be giving all they have to ensure a great event for the Shanghai fans’.

More information will follow at a later date.

Antonio Inoki Memorial Event

Shanghai, China

Saturday December 14 2024

Presented by

Infin Pro-Wrestling

New Japan Pro-Wrestling

IGF

DFW

HKWF