New Japan Pro Wrestling continues to establish new business relationships.
On Friday, NJPW announced a new partnership with the BLCKSMTH apparel company.
NJPW1972.com released the following announcement:
NJPW to team up with BLCKSMTH Apparel!New Japan Pro-Wrestling is happy to announce a partnership with football (soccer) shirt manufacturer BLCKSMTH Apparel. Combing British football passion with Japanese fighting spirit, BLCKSMTH and NJPW are redefining the world of wrestling merchandise. Embrace the King of Sports with these new football shirts.
About BLCKSMTH Apparel:
Est. 2021, BLCKSMTH Apparel fuses football with culture to bring concept kits to life. Born in the heart of London, our unique designs take inspiration from music, culture and sport, producing some of the most innovative soccer jerseys in the game. From British Bulldog kits to shirts inspired by Santan Dave’s Psychodrama, BLCKSMTH remains innovative in the dynamic world of football kits.
Visit BLCKSMTH Apparel here: https://blcksmth.co.uk/
For more New Japan Pro-Wrestling merchandise visit Tokon Shop Global here: https://shop.njpw1972.com/
⚽️⚽️Announcing a special partnership with @BLCKSMTHApparel!⚽️⚽️
Look out for a range of football team tees representing NJPW factions soon!https://t.co/78Ky0KbZuo#njpw pic.twitter.com/orhphKLdSL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 14, 2023