NJPW Unveils New Strong Women’s Championship Title Belt (Photos)

The New Japan Pro Wrestling Strong Women’s Championship title belt has been unveiled.

This weekend, NJPW revealed the first look of the new championship.

Check it out below.

Watch now! Watch the full pre-#njresurgence press conference with final thoughts before tomorrow's big event in Long Beach!https://t.co/P3g1aRey6K#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/eXLE2O9HlI — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 20, 2023