NJPW World Tag League 2022 Opening Night Lineup (11/22/22)

The NJPW World Tag League 2022 gets underway on November 22 at the legendary Korakeun Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The current IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will be watching this tournament closely as the winner of this years World Tag League will earn a title shot at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, 2023.

There are 10 teams competing for the opportunity in this years field including – Testuya Natio and SANADA, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (Aussie Open, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer plus 6 other top teams.

Here is the full lineup of matches for the NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament:

Ryohei Oiwa vs Yuto Nakashima

Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) vs Oskar Leube & Kosei Fujita

Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Taichi)

World Tag League Tournament Match: LA Dojo (Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)

NJPW 2022 World Tag League will air live on NJPW World on November 22.