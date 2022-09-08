NJPW World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League to Start in November

The dates for the start of two upcoming tournaments have been announced by NJPW.

The promotion has confirmed that the first tournaments for both the World Tag League and the Super Junior Tag League will take place in Korakuen on November 21. They will come to a close on the 14th of December in Sendai.

Teams for the tournament have yet to be announced. The tournament known as World Tag League 2021 was won by Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi, while the Super Junior Tag League 2021 was won by Suzuki-gun, which consisted of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.