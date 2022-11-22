NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results 11/22/22; Updated Standings

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling World Tag League kicked off with Night 1 on November 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The main event for Night 1 of the World Tag League saw the team of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA take on Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan.

Here are the full results, standings and highlights for NJPW Tag League Night 1:

Ryohei Oiwa defeated Yuto Nakajima

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe defeated Oscar Leube & Kosei Fujita

BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Shingo Takagi vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Taichi went to a double count out.

World Tag League 2022: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (2 pts) defeated Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0 pts)

World Tag League 2022: Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (2 pts) defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0 pts)

World Tag League 2022: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2 pts) defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0 pts)

World Tag League 2022: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (2 pts) defeated Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)

World Tag League 2022: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2 pts) defeated Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (0 pts)

NJPW 2022 World Tag League Updated Standings: