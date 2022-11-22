NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results 11/22/22; Updated Standings

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling World Tag League kicked off with Night 1 on November 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
The main event for Night 1 of the World Tag League saw the team of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA take on Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan.
Here are the full results, standings and highlights for NJPW Tag League Night 1:
- Ryohei Oiwa defeated Yuto Nakajima
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe defeated Oscar Leube & Kosei Fujita
- BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Shingo Takagi vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Taichi went to a double count out.
- World Tag League 2022: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (2 pts) defeated Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0 pts)
- World Tag League 2022: Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (2 pts) defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0 pts)
- World Tag League 2022: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2 pts) defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0 pts)
- World Tag League 2022: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (2 pts) defeated Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)
- World Tag League 2022: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2 pts) defeated Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (0 pts)
NJPW 2022 World Tag League Updated Standings:
- Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (1-0, 2 pts)
- Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (1-0, 2 pts)
- Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (1-0, 2 pts)
- Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (1-0, 2 pts)
- Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (1-0, 2 pts)
- EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-1, 0 pts)
- Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (0-1, 0 pts)
- Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 pts)
- Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-1, 0 pts)
- Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-1, 0 pts)
