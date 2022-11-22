NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results 11/22/22; Updated Standings

Lewis Carlan
(Image Credit: NJPW)

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling World Tag League kicked off with Night 1 on November 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The main event for Night 1 of the World Tag League saw the team of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA take on Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan.

Here are the full results, standings and highlights for NJPW Tag League Night 1:

  • Ryohei Oiwa defeated Yuto Nakajima
  • Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe defeated Oscar Leube & Kosei Fujita
  • BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Shingo Takagi vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Taichi went to a double count out.
  • World Tag League 2022: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (2 pts) defeated Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0 pts)
  • World Tag League 2022: Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (2 pts) defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0 pts)
  • World Tag League 2022: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2 pts) defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0 pts)
  • World Tag League 2022: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (2 pts) defeated Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)
  • World Tag League 2022: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2 pts) defeated Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (0 pts)

NJPW 2022 World Tag League Updated Standings:

  1. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (1-0, 2 pts)
  2. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (1-0, 2 pts)
  3. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (1-0, 2 pts)
  4. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (1-0, 2 pts)
  5. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (1-0, 2 pts)
  6. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-1, 0 pts)
  7. Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (0-1, 0 pts)
  8. Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 pts)
  9. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-1, 0 pts)
  10. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-1, 0 pts)

 

