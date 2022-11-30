NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results (11/30/22); Updated Standings

NJPW World Tag League Night 4 was held at the Twin Messe Shizuoka North Hall in Shizuoka, Japan on November 30.

The main event for World Tag League Night 4 saw the team of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI take on Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano.

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (Aussie Open) attempted to remain the only undefeated team going into Night 4 of the tournament.

Here are the results, standings and highlights for NJPW World Tag League Night 4:

Yuto Nakashima and Oskar Leube defeated Ryohei Oiwa and Tomoaki Honma

El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI defeated Clark Connors, Master Wato and Kosei Fujita

Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and BUSHI defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo

World Tag League: Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens (2-2) defeated Alex Coughlin and Gabriel Kidd (0-4)

World Tag League: Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer (3-1) defeated Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan (2-2)

World Tag League: Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (4-0) defeated EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (0-4)

World Tag League: Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls (3-1) defeated Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (2-2)

World Tag League: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano (2-2) defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (2-2)

NJPW World Tag League Updated Standings: