NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results (11/30/22); Updated Standings

By
Lewis Carlan
-
(Image Credit: NJPW)

NJPW World Tag League Night 4 was held at the Twin Messe Shizuoka North Hall in Shizuoka, Japan on November 30.

The main event for World Tag League Night 4 saw the team of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI take on Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano.

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (Aussie Open) attempted to remain the only undefeated team going into Night 4 of the tournament.

Here are the results, standings and highlights for NJPW World Tag League Night 4:

  • Yuto Nakashima and Oskar Leube defeated Ryohei Oiwa and Tomoaki Honma
  • El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI defeated Clark Connors, Master Wato and Kosei Fujita
  • Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and BUSHI defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo
  • World Tag League: Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens (2-2) defeated Alex Coughlin and Gabriel Kidd (0-4)
  • World Tag League: Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer (3-1) defeated Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan (2-2)
  • World Tag League: Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (4-0) defeated EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (0-4)
  • World Tag League: Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls (3-1) defeated Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (2-2)
  • World Tag League: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano (2-2) defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (2-2)

NJPW World Tag League Updated Standings:

  1. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (4-0, 8 pts)
  2. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-1, 6 pts)
  3. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (3-1, 6 pts)
  4. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2-2, 4 pts)
  5. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2-2, 4 pts)
  6. Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (2-2, 4 pts)
  7. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-2, 4 pts)
  8. Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2, 4 pts)
  9. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-4, 0 pts)
  10. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-4, 0 pts)

 

 

