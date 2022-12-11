NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Results (12/11/22), Final Standings; Two Teams Advance To The Finals

The Arcrea Himeji in Hyogo, Japan was the site for NJPW World Tag League Night 9 of the Tournament on December 11.
With Aussie Open already qualifying for the finals set for December 14 going into Night 9, there were 3 teams still in contention for that second spot.
With the help of members of the House of Torture faction, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL were able to defeat Tetsuya Natio and SANADA. This eliminated Naito and SANADA from the tournament.
The Naito/SANADA loss made it come down to two teams, either Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI or Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls were going to go on and face Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the tournament final.. Coincidently, those two teams faced off in the main event of the night 9.
After a hard fought match Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI emerged victorious and advanced to the finals.
With the Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI victory, they will be facing Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis on December 14th at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in the NJPW World Tag League Finals. The winner of that match will be crowned the 2022 World Tag League Winners and will head to Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th to challenge the current IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).
Here are the full results, final standings and highlights for NJPW World Tag League Night 9:
- Bad Luck Fale defeated Kosei Fujita
- Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (Aussie Open) defeated Ryohei Oiwa and Oskar Leube
- DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado defeated Ace Austin, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo
- Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI and Titan defeated Clark Connors, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tomoaki Honma
- World Tag League: Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki (8 pts) defeated Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin
- World Tag League: Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan (10 pts) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano (8 pts)
- World Tag League: EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (6 pts) defeated Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (12 pts)
- World Tag League: Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (14 pts) defeated Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls (12 pts) (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI advance to the finals)
FINAL STANDINGS FOR NJPW WORLD TAG LEAGUE
- Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (7-2, 14 pts) (Advances to the finals)
- Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (7-2, 14 pts) (Advances to the finals)
- Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (6-2, 12 pts)
- Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (6-2, 12 pts)
- Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (5-4, 10 pts)
- Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-5, 8 pts)
- Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (4-5, 8 pts)
- EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-6, 6 pts)
- Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (1-8, 2 pts)
- Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (Withdrawn)
