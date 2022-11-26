NJPW World Tag League Night 2 Results (11/26/22); Updated Standings

NJPW World Tag League Night Two was held at the Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan.

The main event match for World Tag League Night Two saw Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) square off against last years World Tag League winners Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI).

Here are the full results, updates standings and highlights from NJPW World Tag League Night Two:

Oskar Leube, Kosei Fujita and Togi Makabe defeated Ryohei Oiwa, Yuto Nakashima and Tomoaki Honma

Jado, Clark Connors, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Gedo, Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Taiji Ishimori

Titan, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi defeated Douki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Taichi

World Tag League Match: Tetsuya Naito and SANAD (2-0) defeated Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin (0-2)

Tetsuya Naito and SANAD (2-0) defeated Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin (0-2) World Tag League Match: Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan (1-1) defeated Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls (1-1)

Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan (1-1) defeated Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls (1-1) World Tag League Match: Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens (1-1) defeated Evil and Yujiro Takahashi (0-2)

Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens (1-1) defeated Evil and Yujiro Takahashi (0-2) World Tag League Match: Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer (2-0) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano (0-2)

Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer (2-0) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano (0-2) World Tag League Match: Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (2-0) defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (1-1)

Here are the updated NJPW World Tag League Updated Standings: