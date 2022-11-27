NJPW World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Results (11/27/22); Updated Standings

The Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphin Arena) in Aichi, Japan was the site for the November 27th NJPW World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League show.

This event featured only World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League matches and every team participating in each tournament competed on the show.

NJPW allowed cheering crowds for this 10 match event.

The main event matchup was Tetsuya Natio and SANADA (Los Ingobernables de Japon) vs Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (Bishamon).

Here are the full results, updated standings and highlights for World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League show for 11/27:

Super Jr Tag League: BUSHI and Titan (3-1) defeated KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight (1-3)

World Tag League: Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan (2-1) defeated Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin (0-3)

Super Jr Tag League: Alex Zayne and El Lindaman (3-1) defeated SHO and Dick Togo (0-4)

World Tag League: Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (Aussie Open) (3-0) defeated Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer (2-1)

Super Jr Tag League: Chris Bey and Ace Austin (4-0) defeated Clark Connors and Ryusuke Taguchi (1-3)

World Tag League: Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2) defeated Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens (1-2)

Super Jr Tag League: YOH and Lio Rush (3-1) defeated Douki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-4)

World Tag League: Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls (TMDK) (2-1) defeated EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (0-3)

Super Jr Tag League: Francesco Akira and TJP (3-1) defeated Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask (2-2)

World Tag League: Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (2-1) defeated Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (2-1)

NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-0, 8 pts) TJP & Francesco Akira (3-1, 6 pts) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (3-1, 6 pts) YOH & Lio Rush (3-1, 6 pts) BUSHI & Titan (3-1, 6 pts) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-2, 4 pts) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-3, 2 pts) KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-3, 2 pts) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-4, 0 pts) SHO & Dick Togo (0-4, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings