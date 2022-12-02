NJPW World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Results (12/3/22); Updated Standings

NJPW World Tag League Night 5 and Super Jr Tag League Night 6 was held at the Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium Sub Arena in Osaka, Japan on December 2.

This was a joint World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League event. Every team in both tournaments were featured on this 9 match card.

The team of Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens withdrew from the tournament due to a death in Owens family. Their scheduled opponents Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI gained 2pts due to forfeit.

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (Aussie Open) were looking to remain undefeated in the World Tag League as they took on the team of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA in the main event.

A number of teams in both tournaments were looking to gain there first win.

Here are the full results, updated standings and highlights from World Tag League Night 5/Super Jr Tag League Night 6:

DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-5) defeated KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight (1-5)

Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2) defeated Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin (0-5)

SHO and Dick Togo(1-5) defeated Lio Rush and YOH (4-2)

Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan (3-2) defeated EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls (TMDK) (4-1) defeated Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki (3-2)

El Lindaman and Alex Zayne (5-1) defeated Titan and BUSHI (4-2)

Francesco Akira and TJP (5-1) defeated Clark Connors and Ryusuke Taguchi (2-4)

Tetsuya Natio and SANADA (3-2) defeated Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (Aussie Open) (4-1)

Super Jr Tag League Standings

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (5-1, 10 pts) TJP & Francesco Akira (5-1, 10 pts) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (5-1, 10 pts) YOH & Lio Rush (4-2, 8 pts) BUSHI & Titan (4-2, 8 pts) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-4, 4 pts) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (2-4, 4 pts) KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-5, 2 pts) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (1-5, 2 pts) SHO & Dick Togo (1-5, 2 pts)

World Tag League Standings