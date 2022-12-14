NJPW World Tag League & Super Juniors Tag League Night 10 Results – December 14, 2022 (Finals)

By

NJPW World Tag League & Super Juniors Tag League Night 10 Results – December 14, 2022

Location: Sendai Japan

Venue: Sendai Sunplaza Hall

Tag Team Match

SauceHearts vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

Winners: SauceHearts (6:06)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

TMDK vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight

Winners: TMDK (6:12)

Rate: 6

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire vs. Flying Tigers,Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd

Winners: United Empire (7:36)

Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture vs. Suzuki Gun

Winners: Suzuki Gun (4:54)

Rate: 4

8 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon vs. Be Bop Tag Team & Wild Hips

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:40)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White,Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) vs. 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada,Master Wato & Tama Tonga

Winners: Bullet Club (10:51)

Rate: 5

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo

Winner & Still NEVER Openweight Champion: Karl Anderson (10:16) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Rate: 5

Finals Of The 2022 Super Juniors Tag League

Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Chaos

Winners Of The 2022 Super Juniors Tag League: Chaos (21:10)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Finals Of The 2022 World Tag League

Aussie Open vs. Bishamon

Winners Of The 2022 World Tag League: Bishamon (28:22)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Here is the updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jay White (c) vs. 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada

IWGP Tag Team Title Match

FTR (c) vs. 2022 World Tag League Winners Bishamon

Women’s Title Match

Kairi (c) vs. Tam Nakano

Finals Of The Television Title Tournament

Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ren Narita

Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way Match

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match

Catch 22 (c) vs. 2022 Super Juniors Tag League Winners Chaos

United States Title Match

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga