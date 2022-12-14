NJPW World Tag League & Super Juniors Tag League Night 10 Results – December 14, 2022 (Finals)

NJPW World Tag League & Super Juniors Tag League Night 10 Results – December 14, 2022
Location: Sendai Japan
Venue: Sendai Sunplaza Hall
Tag Team Match
SauceHearts vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa
Winners: SauceHearts (6:06)
Rate: 6
Tag Team Match
TMDK vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight
Winners: TMDK (6:12)
Rate: 6
8 Man Tag Team Match
United Empire vs. Flying Tigers,Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd
Winners: United Empire (7:36)
Rate: 5
8 Man Tag Team Match
House Of Torture vs. Suzuki Gun
Winners: Suzuki Gun (4:54)
Rate: 4
8 Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobnrables De Japon vs. Be Bop Tag Team & Wild Hips
Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:40)
Rate: 6
6 Man Tag Team Match
Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White,Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) vs. 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada,Master Wato & Tama Tonga
Winners: Bullet Club (10:51)
Rate: 5
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo
Winner & Still NEVER Openweight Champion: Karl Anderson (10:16) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)
Rate: 5
Finals Of The 2022 Super Juniors Tag League
Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Chaos
Winners Of The 2022 Super Juniors Tag League: Chaos (21:10)
Rate: 8 (Recommend)
Finals Of The 2022 World Tag League
Aussie Open vs. Bishamon
Winners Of The 2022 World Tag League: Bishamon (28:22)
Rate: 8 (Recommend)
Here is the updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 card:
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Jay White (c) vs. 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada
IWGP Tag Team Title Match
FTR (c) vs. 2022 World Tag League Winners Bishamon
Women’s Title Match
Kairi (c) vs. Tam Nakano
Finals Of The Television Title Tournament
Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ren Narita
Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way Match
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Catch 22 (c) vs. 2022 Super Juniors Tag League Winners Chaos
United States Title Match
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga