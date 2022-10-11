NJPW World TV Title Tournament Bracket Revealed

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which will include 16 competitors. The event begins on October 14 and continues until NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which takes place on January 4.

The matches in the tournament will be competed under a time limit of 15 minutes; in the event that a match continues past the 15-minute mark, the winner will be determined by a coin flip.

The bracket is as follows:

October 14, Korakuen Hall

* David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

October 15, Korakuen Hall

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb

* Aaron Henare vs EVIL

October 16, Nagaoka

* SANADA vs. Taichi

* Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA

October 26, Korakuen Hall

* Ren Narita vs Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano vs Great-O-Khan