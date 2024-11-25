NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Gets New Match

NJPW released the following official announcement confirming Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shota Umino for the January 5 Wrestle Dynasty co-promoted PPV with AEW:

Claudio Castagnoli vs Shota Umino set for Wrestle Dynasty!

November 24 in Korakuen Hall, Shota Umino was surprised by a message from Claudio Castagnoli. After AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had declared that he would send an ‘emissary’ to wrestle Shota Umino January 5 rather than wrestle the Roughneck himself, a furious Umino awaited Moxley’s choice of opponent.That choice is imposing Castagnoli, who called acknowledged that Shota was the very first member of Moxley’s feared ‘Deathriders’ stable but had since gone astray. Now Castagnoli versus Umino is set for a showdown in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Dynasty.