NJPW x AJPW x NOAH All Together Again Results – June 9, 2023

On Friday, June 9 from the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH presented the “All Together Again” SuperCard event.

The pay-per-view event drew over 6500 spectators and aired on NJPW World. Kazuchika Okada, Kenoh, and Yuma Aoyagi competed against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kaito Kiyomiya, and Kento Miyahara in the main event.

Here are complete results:

* Black Menso-re, Ryo Inoue, Ryusuke Taguchi & YOH defeated Alejandro, Atsushi Kotoge, Seiki Yoshioka & Super Crazy

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) defeated THE TOUGH (Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura) & Daiki Inaba

* Chris Ridgeway & Sean Legacy defeated TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Shota Umino defeated Yoshitatsu

* AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) defeated Hokuto Omori & Shuji Ishikawa

* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) defeated Junta Miyawaki, Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & TJP) defeated Voodoo Murders (Jun Saito & Rei Saito), Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Ryuki Honda

* Suwama, Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anzai defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)

* GLG (Jake Lee, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) defeated Just 5 Guys (SANADA, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* AMAKUSA, Atsuki Aoyagi & Hiromu Takahashi defeated HAYATA, Master Wato & Rising HAYATO

* Kazuchika Okada, Kenoh & Yuma Aoyagi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kaito Kiyomiya & Kento Miyahara