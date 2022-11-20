NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22)

On November 20th, NJPW and STARDOM came together for the first time ever for a joint show at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The show was attended by 7,102 fans.

Bushiroad owns both NJPW and STARDOM and brought them together for the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event.

The main event saw STARDOM superstars KAIRI and Maya Iwatani meet in a one on one match to determine the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion. There was one other title match on the show as Shota Umino, returning from excursion, challenged Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Title.

Another featured attraction was Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Muta participating in his final match for NJPW as he is set to retire in February 2023.

Here are the full results and highlights for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over:

Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd & Kevin Knight defeated Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

MIRAI defeated Ami Sourei, Saya Iida, Natsuko Tora, Hanan, Hina, Rina, Hazuki, Koguma, Momo Kohgo, Waka Tsukiyama, Saki Kashima, Ruaka, Miyu Amasaki, and Super Strong Stardom Machine in a STARDOM Ranbo

CHAOS (Lio Rush, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) defeated House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C) defeated Donna del Mondo (Thekla, Himeka & Mai Sakurai)

Giulia & Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Syuri & Tom Lawlor

Tam Nakano, Natsupoi, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, El Desperado & DOUKI

Utami Hayashishita & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Maika & Hirooki Goto

United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, TJP, Francesco Akira & Gideon Grey) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)

Kazuchika Okada, The Great Muta & Toru Yano defeated United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan)

IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) defeated Shota Umino (Kenny Omega challenged Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17)

IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI def. Mayu Iwatani to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion (Tam Nakano challenged KAIRI to be the first challenger for the championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17)