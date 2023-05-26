NJPW’s Chase Owens Reveals Injury Has Sidelined Him For First Time In 18 Years

Chase Owens will be on the sidelines for the near future.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star took to social media this week to reveal he has sustained a knee injury and as a result, will be taking time off per advice from his physical therapist.

“18 years I’ve been wrestling consecutively without having to take time off,” Owens wrote via Twitter. “That unfortunately ends this week as I have had a injury to my knee and my physical therapist told me to take some time off to properly heal to avoid surgery. ”

Owens concluded by writing, “See ya guys soon!”